Sinology: The Study Of ___ Crossword Answer

The answer to the Sinology: the study of ___ crossword clue is:

CHINA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Sinology: the study of ___ Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CHINA?

China is a fine white or translucent vitrified ceramic material. It is also a country in East Asia with a population of 1.402 billion, and it is the country that is what Sinology is focused on.

