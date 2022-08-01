We have all of the known answers for the Setting for Dante’s “Inferno” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Setting For Dante’s “Inferno” Crossword Answer

The answer to the Setting for Dante’s “Inferno” crossword clue is:

HELL (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Setting for Dante’s “Inferno” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HELL?

Hell is a place regarded in various religions as a spiritual realm of evil and suffering, often traditionally depicted as a place of perpetual fire beneath the earth where the wicked are punished after death.

