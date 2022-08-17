We have all of the known answers for the Scored perfectly on crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

You can check out the Scored perfectly on crossword clue below. You can make sure it’s absolutely correct by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid. That way, if for whatever reason there is a mistake, you won’t need to make a mess of your crossword puzzle. Where multiple answers are provided, you’ll want to choose the top one. This occurs when the clue has been used for multiple puzzles.

Scored Perfectly On Crossword Answer

The answer to the Scored perfectly on crossword clue is:

ACED (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Scored perfectly on Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ACED?

Aced is an informal verb meaning to achieve high marks in a test or exam. It can also be used as a past tense verb in the game of tennis, where you might have aced an opponent with your serve.

Looking for more handy crossword guides? Well, there’s plenty more where that came from over at Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. We’ve also got Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides too to help you crack these daily conundrums.