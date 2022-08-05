We have all of the known answers for the Pro athlete in San Francisco or New York crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles can stump even the most knowledgeable people who spend hours and hours playing word games. That’s just how it goes. Everyone is bound to run into that one puzzle they just can’t crack on their own eventually, but never fear, that’s where we come in. There’s no shame in seeking out a bit of help when you’re stuck, and we’re here to help you decipher today’s crossword clue to get you to your final answer.

Just below, you’ll find the complete list of answers to Pro athlete in San Francisco or New York crossword clue. Is there more than one listed? That’s because the same clue has been used in different puzzles. Should you see a few answers listed, the one at the very top is the one that’s correct for this puzzle. Make sure that the letter count fits in the grid to be absolutely sure you’ve got the right one.

Pro Athlete In San Francisco Or New York Crossword Answer

The answer to the Pro athlete in San Francisco or New York crossword clue is:

GIANT (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Pro athlete in San Francisco or New York Crossword Clue FAQ

What is GIANT?

The San Francisco Giants are a baseball team founded in 1883, while the New York Giants are a football team founded in 1925. The word giant is used to describe someone who is particularly tall.

Need more of our convenient crossword guides? Head on over to Twinfinite’s crossword section to find more of exactly that. We’ve even got Jumble answer, Byrdle clue and answer and Wordle answer guides which are updated on a daily basis to help you keep your streaks going strong.