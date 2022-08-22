We have all of the known answers for the Price crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s crossword puzzle, don’t be too hard on yourself. Crossword puzzles are usually simple in nature, but they do have a tendency to just throw you a curveball every once in a while, and they have the potential to really just stump you for hours on end. There’s absolutely no shame in looking up the answer or other hints to help you along, however, and that’s where we come in. Let’s get into today’s clue as we guide you towards the correct answer.

The answer to Price crossword clue can be found below. Where more than one answer is listed, you’ll want to use the top answer provided for today’s puzzle. This happens when the clue has been used in multiple puzzles. Make sure that the letter count for the answer fits in your crossword grid and you’ll be all set.

Price Crossword Answer

The answer to the Price crossword clue is:

COST (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Price Crossword Clue FAQ

What is COST?

Cost is a verb meaning the requirement of payment of a specified sum of money before it can be acquired or done. It can also be a verb meaning to estimate the price of something.

Finally, it can be a noun meaning an amount that has to be paid or spent to buy or obtain something.

