We have all of the known answers for the Pottery material crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

You can check out the Pottery material crossword clue below. You can make sure it’s absolutely correct by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid. That way, if for whatever reason there is a mistake, you won’t need to make a mess of your crossword puzzle. Where multiple answers are provided, you’ll want to choose the top one. This occurs when the clue has been used for multiple puzzles.

Pottery Material Crossword Answer

The answer to the Pottery material crossword clue is:

CLAY (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Pottery material Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CLAY?

Clay is a noun for a stiff, sticky fine-grained earth that can be moulded when wet, and is dried and baked to make bricks, pottery and ceramics.

