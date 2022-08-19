We have all of the known answers for the Payment to start a poker hand crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

There’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you’ve got a crossword puzzle clue all figured out, only to realize that your answer isn’t quite right. Maybe you’re just one letter off, or maybe your answer isn’t fitting in with the rest of the answers you’ve already committed to. Well, we’ve been there and we know it can be aggravating. Let’s break down the clue and work towards the correct answer together.

Let’s cut to the chase though, here’s the Payment to start a poker hand crossword clue. If you find more than one answer provided, make sure to use the top one. This happens when the clue has been used in various different puzzles, so the answers are listed in chronological order from most recent to oldest.

Payment To Start A Poker Hand Crossword Answer

The answer to the Payment to start a poker hand crossword clue is:

ANTE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Payment to start a poker hand Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ANTE?

An ante is a stake put up by a player in poker or brag before receiving cards.

