Part Of The Foot Crossword Answer

The answer to the Part of the foot crossword clue is:

ARCH (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Part of the foot Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ARCH?

An arch is a curved symmetrical structure spanning an opening and typically supporting the weight of something like a bridge, roof or wall above it. In the context of the foot, it’s on the inside of your foot, where the edge of the foot rises and falls, about midway down the length.

