We have all of the known answers for the One of the states of matter crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

There’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you’ve got a crossword puzzle clue all figured out, only to realize that your answer isn’t quite right. Maybe you’re just one letter off, or maybe your answer isn’t fitting in with the rest of the answers you’ve already committed to. Well, we’ve been there and we know it can be aggravating. Let’s break down the clue and work towards the correct answer together.

Have a peek at the answer to the One of the states of matter crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

One Of The States Of Matter Crossword Answer

The answer to the One of the states of matter crossword clue is:

SOLID (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

One of the states of matter Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SOLID?

Solid is an adjective describing something as stable and firm in shape. In other words, it is not a liquid, gas or plasma which are the other states of matter.

