We have all of the known answers for the One of the five senses crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Video games are great, but few can really put your brain to the test like a good ol’ fashioned crossword puzzle. Even better, there’s a new one to try your hand at each and every day. Not every crossword clue is made equal, though. Some can be far harder than others and that can lead to you looking for help. Well, you’re in luck, as that’s exactly why we’ve put together the answer for today’s crossword clue to give you a helping hand.

The answer to One of the five senses crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

One Of The Five Senses Crossword Answer

The answer to the One of the five senses crossword clue is:

TOUCH (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

One of the five senses Crossword Clue FAQ

What is TOUCH?

Touch is the ability to feel things through making contact with our skin. It is part of the somatosensory system which is also responsible for the perception of temperature, body position and pain.

Need some help with more daily puzzle games? Then be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword section, our Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides.