Ocean motion crossword clue

TIDE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

The motion of the ocean can also be referred to as the tide, which is the alternate rising and falling of the sea, usually twice in each lunar day at a particular place, due to the attraction of the moon and the sun.

