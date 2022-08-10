We have all of the known answers for the Noted student of Socrates crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

There’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you’ve got a crossword puzzle clue all figured out, only to realize that your answer isn’t quite right. Maybe you’re just one letter off, or maybe your answer isn’t fitting in with the rest of the answers you’ve already committed to. Well, we’ve been there and we know it can be aggravating. Let’s break down the clue and work towards the correct answer together.

We’ve got you the complete list of answers to the Noted student of Socrates crossword clue below. If you find that there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles, though this doesn’t happen all that often. When this does occur, the top answer listed is the one correct for today’s crossword puzzle. You can check this yourself by looking at the letter count and making sure it fits in the crossword grid.

Noted Student Of Socrates Crossword Answer

The answer to the Noted student of Socrates crossword clue is:

PLATO (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Noted student of Socrates Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PLATO?

Plato as a Greek philosopher born in Athens during the Classical period of Ancient Greece. He was a student of Socrates who eventually went on to found the Platonis school of thought and the Academy, the first institute of higher learning in Europe.

With a bit of luck, you’ll be well on your way to completing today’s crosswords. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.