We have all of the known answers for the Misbehave crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Video games are great, but few can really put your brain to the test like a good ol’ fashioned crossword puzzle. Even better, there’s a new one to try your hand at each and every day. Not every crossword clue is made equal, though. Some can be far harder than others and that can lead to you looking for help. Well, you’re in luck, as that’s exactly why we’ve put together the answer for today’s crossword clue to give you a helping hand.

Go ahead and throw in the answer to Misbehave crossword clue shown below into your crossword grid for today’s puzzle. If there’s more than one answer below, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles. The best thing to do in these cases is to double-check the letter count. That way, you’ll know that it’ll definitely fit your grid before you go writing it in.

Misbehave Crossword Answer

The answer to the Misbehave crossword clue is:

ACTUP (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Misbehave Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ACTUP?

To act up means to behave badly. For example, you may say that a child can act up from time to time, like when they have a tantrum over the smallest thing.

