Make More Stylish, With “up” Crossword Answer

The answer to the Make more stylish, with “up” crossword clue is:

SNAZZ (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Make more stylish, with “up” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SNAZZ?

To snazz up something means to make someone or something appear more exciting, interesting, or fancy. For example, you may say that the offices were snazzed up for the CEO visiting that week.

