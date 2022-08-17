We have all of the known answers for the Major academic achievements, for short crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Even if you’re not that into word games, crossword puzzles are still a pretty fun and useful game people should get into the habit of playing. They’re great for testing your general knowledge, as well as helping you learn cool and useful new facts about the world around you. They can get pretty challenging and obtuse at times, though, so if you’re struggling with cracking the crossword clue for today, have no fear. Here’s what you need to know.

You can find the Major academic achievements, for short crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

Major Academic Achievements, For Short Crossword Answer

The answer to the Major academic achievements, for short crossword clue is:

PHDS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Major academic achievements, for short Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PHDS?

A PHD is an abbreviation for ‘Doctor of Philosophy’ and is awarded to people who have done advanced research into a particular subject.

