Lowish Poker Pair Crossword Answer

The answer to the Lowish poker pair crossword clue is:

FIVES (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Lowish poker pair Crossword Clue FAQ

What is FIVES?

Fives is what you’d call a poker hand if you just had a pair of fives. As they’re relatively low down in the order, they’re not worth all that much and may be difficult to win a hand with.

