We have all of the known answers for the Kinda crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Even if you’re not that into word games, crossword puzzles are still a pretty fun and useful game people should get into the habit of playing. They’re great for testing your general knowledge, as well as helping you learn cool and useful new facts about the world around you. They can get pretty challenging and obtuse at times, though, so if you’re struggling with cracking the crossword clue for today, have no fear. Here’s what you need to know.

But enough about the brilliance of crosswords. Below, you’ll find the Kinda crossword clue answers listed. Where there are multiple answers provided, you’ll want to use the top answer listed in your crossword grid today. The answers below it are for older puzzles where the clue was also used.

Kinda Crossword Answer

The answer to the Kinda crossword clue is:

SORTA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Kinda Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SORTA?

Sorta is an informal contraction of sort of. You may say that your sorta like someone, or that you sorta thought that the weather was going to be good tomorrow.

