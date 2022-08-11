We have all of the known answers for the Killer whales crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

The answer to Killer whales crossword clue can be found below. Where more than one answer is listed, you’ll want to use the top answer provided for today’s puzzle. This happens when the clue has been used in multiple puzzles. Make sure that the letter count for the answer fits in your crossword grid and you’ll be all set.

Killer Whales Crossword Answer

The answer to the Killer whales crossword clue is:

ORCAS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Killer whales Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ORCAS?

Orcas are a type of killer whale, most famously seen in Free Willy. They usually move in large family ‘pods’ or groups, around the North Atlantic. They can be seen off the coast of America, Greenland, Scotland, Iceland and Norway.

