Jet Black Crossword Answer

The answer to the Jet black crossword clue is:

INKY (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Jet black Crossword Clue FAQ

What is INKY?

Inky is an adjective used for describing something that is as dark as ink in color. You might also use inky to refer to something that is stained with ink.

