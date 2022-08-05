We have all of the known answers for the It might have the heading “To Share” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

It Might Have The Heading “To Share” Crossword Answer

The answer to the It might have the heading “To Share” crossword clue is:

MENU (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

It might have the heading “To Share” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MENU?

A menu is a noun for a list of dishes available in a restaurant. It can also just be a list of options available to someone as part of a user interface.

