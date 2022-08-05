We have all of the known answers for the Instrument that can have over 10,000 parts crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Instrument That Can Have Over 10,000 Parts Crossword Answer

The answer to the Instrument that can have over 10,000 parts crossword clue is:

PIANO (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Instrument that can have over 10,000 parts Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PIANO?

A piano is a large keyboard musical instrument with a wooden case which contains a soundboard and metal strings. These are struck by hammers when keys are pressed. The strings’ vibration is stopped by dampers when they keys are released and can be regulated for length and volume by two or three pedals.

