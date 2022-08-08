We have all of the known answers for the Industry, informally crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today's crossword clue? You're probably not alone.

Just below, you’ll find the complete list of answers to Industry, informally crossword clue. Is there more than one listed? That’s because the same clue has been used in different puzzles. Should you see a few answers listed, the one at the very top is the one that’s correct for this puzzle. Make sure that the letter count fits in the grid to be absolutely sure you’ve got the right one.

Industry, Informally Crossword Answer

The answer to the Industry, informally crossword clue is:

BIZ (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 8, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Industry, informally Crossword Clue FAQ

What is BIZ?

Biz is an informal abbreviation of the word business. For example, you may say that someone was in showbiz, or they were part of the biz.

