We have all of the known answers for the Iconic runner up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles can stump even the most knowledgeable people who spend hours and hours playing word games. That’s just how it goes. Everyone is bound to run into that one puzzle they just can’t crack on their own eventually, but never fear, that’s where we come in. There’s no shame in seeking out a bit of help when you’re stuck, and we’re here to help you decipher today’s crossword clue to get you to your final answer.

You can find the Iconic runner up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

Iconic Runner Up The Steps Of The Philadelphia Museum Of Art Crossword Answer

The answer to the Iconic runner up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art crossword clue is:

ROCKY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Iconic runner up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ROCKY?

The movie Rocky portrayed Rocky Baloboa running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of his fitness training montage for the big fight.

Looking for more handy crossword guides? Well, there’s plenty more where that came from over at Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. We’ve also got Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides too to help you crack these daily conundrums.