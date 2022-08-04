We have all of the known answers for the Huck’s rafting companion in “Huckleberry Finn” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

There’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you’ve got a crossword puzzle clue all figured out, only to realize that your answer isn’t quite right. Maybe you’re just one letter off, or maybe your answer isn’t fitting in with the rest of the answers you’ve already committed to. Well, we’ve been there and we know it can be aggravating. Let’s break down the clue and work towards the correct answer together.

You can find the Huck’s rafting companion in “Huckleberry Finn” crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

Huck’s Rafting Companion In “Huckleberry Finn” Crossword Answer

The answer to the Huck’s rafting companion in “Huckleberry Finn” crossword clue is:

JIM (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Huck’s rafting companion in “Huckleberry Finn” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is JIM?

Jim is a diminutive of the male give name James. Jim was a runaway slave in 1984’s Huckleberry Finn.

