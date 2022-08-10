We have all of the known answers for the Hair braid crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

So let’s get to what you’re after, the Hair braid crossword clue can be found below. In the rare instance that you find more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used in a number of different crossword puzzles. The top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle in these cases, and you can make sure it’s the right one by checking the letter count fits.

Hair Braid Crossword Answer

The answer to the Hair braid crossword clue is:

PLAIT (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Hair braid Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PLAIT?

A plait can be a length of hair or other material made up of three or more interlaced strands. Young girls often wear their hair in plaits.

