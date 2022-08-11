We have all of the known answers for the Gives a “Jeopardy!” answer crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Life’s greatest pleasures are usually the most simple of them all… like cracking a particularly challenging crossword puzzle clue and arriving at the answer all by yourself. Alas, things aren’t always that easy. Every so often, you’re bound to come across a clue that you just can’t crack, or a puzzle that you don’t even know where to begin with. That’s where we come in, as we’ll help to break down the clue and guide you towards the final answer.

You’ll find a complete list of Gives a “Jeopardy!” answer crossword clue answers below. More often than not, this will be one answer. However, where there’s more than one listed, you’ll want to use the top answer for today’s puzzle. The answers below it are for older puzzles when the same clue was used. You can check you’ve got the right answer by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid.

Gives A “Jeopardy!” Answer Crossword Answer

The answer to the Gives a “Jeopardy!” answer crossword clue is:

ASKS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Gives a “Jeopardy!” answer Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ASKS?

Asks is a verb meaning to say something in order to obtain an answer or some information.

