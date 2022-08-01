We have all of the known answers for the Game-ending chess moves crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

Go ahead and throw in the answer to Game-ending chess moves crossword clue shown below into your crossword grid for today’s puzzle. If there’s more than one answer below, it’s because the same clue has been used across various different puzzles. The best thing to do in these cases is to double-check the letter count. That way, you’ll know that it’ll definitely fit your grid before you go writing it in.

Game-ending Chess Moves Crossword Answer

The answer to the Game-ending chess moves crossword clue is:

MATES (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Game-ending chess moves Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MATES?

In chess, check and checkmate are moves that infer that you have moved a piece in order to potentially take the opponent’s king if they don’t move it with their next move. Check means that it can still be moved to safety, while checkmate means that the King cannot be moved into safety and the game is finished.

