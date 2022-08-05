We have all of the known answers for the Fuzzy fruit crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Life’s greatest pleasures are usually the most simple of them all… like cracking a particularly challenging crossword puzzle clue and arriving at the answer all by yourself. Alas, things aren’t always that easy. Every so often, you’re bound to come across a clue that you just can’t crack, or a puzzle that you don’t even know where to begin with. That’s where we come in, as we’ll help to break down the clue and guide you towards the final answer.

But enough about the brilliance of crosswords. Below, you’ll find the Fuzzy fruit crossword clue answers listed. Where there are multiple answers provided, you’ll want to use the top answer listed in your crossword grid today. The answers below it are for older puzzles where the clue was also used.

Fuzzy Fruit Crossword Answer

The answer to the Fuzzy fruit crossword clue is:

KIWI (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Fuzzy fruit Crossword Clue FAQ

What is KIWI?

A Kiwi is a fruit with a thin, brown furry skin on the outside and a green flesh on the inside. It’s the edible fruit of the Chinese gooseberry, and several species of woody vines in the genus Actinidia.

