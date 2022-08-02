We have all of the known answers for the Fuel efficiency stat crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Fuel Efficiency Stat Crossword Answer

The answer to the Fuel efficiency stat crossword clue is:

MPH (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Fuel efficiency stat Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MPH?

MPH is an abbreviation of Miles Per Hour, and refers to the speed you’re traveling in a vehicle at any given time.

