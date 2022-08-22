We have all of the known answers for the “Frozen” queen crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

“Frozen” Queen Crossword Answer

The answer to the “Frozen” queen crossword clue is:

ANNA (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

“Frozen” queen Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ANNA?

Anna or Arendelle is a character in Disney’s Frozen, and is voiced by Kristen Bell as an adult.

