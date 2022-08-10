We have all of the known answers for the Fliers stuck to the wall at a bar? crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Even if you’re not that into word games, crossword puzzles are still a pretty fun and useful game people should get into the habit of playing. They’re great for testing your general knowledge, as well as helping you learn cool and useful new facts about the world around you. They can get pretty challenging and obtuse at times, though, so if you’re struggling with cracking the crossword clue for today, have no fear. Here’s what you need to know.

You’ll find a complete list of Fliers stuck to the wall at a bar? crossword clue answers below. More often than not, this will be one answer. However, where there’s more than one listed, you’ll want to use the top answer for today’s puzzle. The answers below it are for older puzzles when the same clue was used. You can check you’ve got the right answer by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid.

Fliers Stuck To The Wall At A Bar? Crossword Answer

The answer to the Fliers stuck to the wall at a bar? crossword clue is:

DARTS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Fliers stuck to the wall at a bar? Crossword Clue FAQ

What is DARTS?

As a dart flies through the air, this is what is meant by fliers stuck to the wall at a bar. Once they hit the board, their sharp ends ensure that they stick in, so players know how many points they’ve scored in each round.

