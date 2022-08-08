We have all of the known answers for the Fictional traveler to Mordor crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Fictional Traveler To Mordor Crossword Answer

The answer to the Fictional traveler to Mordor crossword clue is:

FRODO (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 8, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Fictional traveler to Mordor Crossword Clue FAQ

What is FRODO?

Frodo Baggins was a hobbit from The Shire that carried ‘the one ring to rule them all’ in The Lord of the Rings, and took it to Mordor to throw it into Mount Doom to destroy it once and for all. He was joined by Samwise Gamgee and Gollum, as well as members of The Fellowship of the Ring at brief moments throughout their adventure.

