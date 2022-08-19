We have all of the known answers for the Felinology: the study of ___ crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Even if you’re not that into word games, crossword puzzles are still a pretty fun and useful game people should get into the habit of playing. They’re great for testing your general knowledge, as well as helping you learn cool and useful new facts about the world around you. They can get pretty challenging and obtuse at times, though, so if you’re struggling with cracking the crossword clue for today, have no fear. Here’s what you need to know.

Let’s cut to the chase though, here’s the Felinology: the study of ___ crossword clue. If you find more than one answer provided, make sure to use the top one. This happens when the clue has been used in various different puzzles, so the answers are listed in chronological order from most recent to oldest.

Felinology: The Study Of ___ Crossword Answer

The answer to the Felinology: the study of ___ crossword clue is:

CATS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Felinology: the study of ___ Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CATS?

A cat is a small domesticated, carnivorous mammal that meows, has soft fur, whiskers, and retractable claws. It’s often kept as a pet and has a track record of catching mice and small birds.

