Feeling A Little Silly Crossword Answer

The answer to the Feeling a little silly crossword clue is:

LOOPY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Feeling a little silly Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LOOPY?

Loopy is an informal adjective meaning to be mad or silly. For example, you may say that you’re feeling a little loopy because of the extreme heat, or after you’ve had a few drinks!

