We have all of the known answers for the Feature of a pelican’s neck crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

The answer to Feature of a pelican’s neck crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

Feature Of A Pelican’s Neck Crossword Answer

The answer to the Feature of a pelican’s neck crossword clue is:

POUCH (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Feature of a pelican’s neck Crossword Clue FAQ

What is POUCH?

A pouch is a small flexible bag, carried in a pocket or attached to a belt. For example, you might have a tobacco pouch or a pouch for dog treats.

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today’s crossword. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.