Entree Often Paired With A Cabernet Sauvignon Crossword Answer

The answer to the Entree often paired with a cabernet sauvignon crossword clue is:

STEAK (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Entree often paired with a cabernet sauvignon Crossword Clue FAQ

What is STEAK?

A steak is a high-quality beef taken from the hindquarters of the animal, typically cut into thick slices that are cooked by grilling or frying.

