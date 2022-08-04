We have all of the known answers for the Dried meat snack crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue? You’re probably not alone. Most crossword puzzles are usually quite straightforward and easy, but when they get hard, it can cause quite the conundrum. Don’t worry, though. We’re not gonna leave you hanging, and you won’t have to agonize over the answer for the rest of the day. We’re to help you out with some guiding clues and hints to help you reach the correct answer and you can get on with your life after that.

So let’s get to what you’re after, the Dried meat snack crossword clue can be found below. In the rare instance that you find more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used in a number of different crossword puzzles. The top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle in these cases, and you can make sure it’s the right one by checking the letter count fits.

Dried Meat Snack Crossword Answer

The answer to the Dried meat snack crossword clue is:

JERKY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Dried meat snack Crossword Clue FAQ

What is JERKY?

Jerky is a dried meat that has been cut into long, thin strips and is often quite chewy. It can be given different flavors or left unflavored for a typically meaty taste.

