Dendrology: The Study Of ___ Crossword Answer

The answer to the Dendrology: the study of ___ crossword clue is:

TREES (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Dendrology: the study of ___ Crossword Clue FAQ

What is TREES?

Trees is a noun for a woody perennial plant, typically having a single stem or trunk growing to a considerable height and bearing lateral branches at some distance from the ground.

