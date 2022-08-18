We have all of the known answers for the Delicate pastry dough used in éclairs crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Delicate Pastry Dough Used In éclairs Crossword Answer

The answer to the Delicate pastry dough used in éclairs crossword clue is:

CHOUX (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

What is CHOUX?

Choux is a very light pastry made with eggs and is often used for eclairs. Instead of a raising agent, choux pastry uses its high moisture content to create steam, which when baked, evaporates and puffs up the pastry.

