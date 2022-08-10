We have all of the known answers for the Deep purple fruit crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Even if you’re not that into word games, crossword puzzles are still a pretty fun and useful game people should get into the habit of playing. They’re great for testing your general knowledge, as well as helping you learn cool and useful new facts about the world around you. They can get pretty challenging and obtuse at times, though, so if you’re struggling with cracking the crossword clue for today, have no fear. Here’s what you need to know.

Just below, you’ll find the complete list of answers to Deep purple fruit crossword clue. Is there more than one listed? That’s because the same clue has been used in different puzzles. Should you see a few answers listed, the one at the very top is the one that’s correct for this puzzle. Make sure that the letter count fits in the grid to be absolutely sure you’ve got the right one.

Deep Purple Fruit Crossword Answer

The answer to the Deep purple fruit crossword clue is:

PLUM (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Deep purple fruit Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PLUM?

A plum is an purple, oval fleshy fruit with a flat pointed stone in the middle. It can also be reddish or yellow in color depending on the type and how ripe it is.

