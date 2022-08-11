We have all of the known answers for the Crucial crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crucial Crossword Answer

The answer to the Crucial crossword clue is:

KEY (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

What is KEY?

If something is ‘key’ it means that something is of crucial importance. If you’re a key figure in a movement or a party, you’re incredibly important to the success and structure of it.

