We have all of the known answers for the Cozy place for a cat crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s crossword puzzle, don’t be too hard on yourself. Crossword puzzles are usually simple in nature, but they do have a tendency to just throw you a curveball every once in a while, and they have the potential to really just stump you for hours on end. There’s absolutely no shame in looking up the answer or other hints to help you along, however, and that’s where we come in. Let’s get into today’s clue as we guide you towards the correct answer.

Let’s cut to the chase though, here’s the Cozy place for a cat crossword clue. If you find more than one answer provided, make sure to use the top one. This happens when the clue has been used in various different puzzles, so the answers are listed in chronological order from most recent to oldest.

Cozy Place For A Cat Crossword Answer

The answer to the Cozy place for a cat crossword clue is:

LAP (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Cozy place for a cat Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LAP?

Lap is a noun meaning the flat area between the waist and knees of a seated person.

Just like that, you've got the solution you need to continue on your quest to solve today's crossword puzzle.