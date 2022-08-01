We have all of the known answers for the Company that unveiled the first black-and-white TV in 1939 crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Company That Unveiled The First Black-and-white TV In 1939 Crossword Answer

The answer to the Company that unveiled the first black-and-white TV in 1939 crossword clue is:

RCA (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Company that unveiled the first black-and-white TV in 1939 Crossword Clue FAQ

What is RCA?

RCA stands for Radio Corporation of America and was founded in 1919 by David Sarnoff, Guglielmo Marconi, and Owen D. Young. It also made radios, vacuum tubes and phonographs alongside the black and white TV.

