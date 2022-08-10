We have all of the known answers for the Common email attachments crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue? You’re probably not alone. Most crossword puzzles are usually quite straightforward and easy, but when they get hard, it can cause quite the conundrum. Don’t worry, though. We’re not gonna leave you hanging, and you won’t have to agonize over the answer for the rest of the day. We’re to help you out with some guiding clues and hints to help you reach the correct answer and you can get on with your life after that.

You can check out the Common email attachments crossword clue below. You can make sure it’s absolutely correct by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid. That way, if for whatever reason there is a mistake, you won’t need to make a mess of your crossword puzzle. Where multiple answers are provided, you’ll want to choose the top one. This occurs when the clue has been used for multiple puzzles.

Common Email Attachments Crossword Answer

The answer to the Common email attachments crossword clue is:

PDFS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Common email attachments Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PDFS?

A PDF is a file format for capture and sending electronic documents in exactly the intended format. It is an abbreviation of Portable Document Format and was invented in 1993.

With a bit of luck, you’ll be well on your way to completing today’s crosswords. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.