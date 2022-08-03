We have all of the known answers for the Classic rock band with an “energetic” name crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s crossword puzzle, don’t be too hard on yourself. Crossword puzzles are usually simple in nature, but they do have a tendency to just throw you a curveball every once in a while, and they have the potential to really just stump you for hours on end. There’s absolutely no shame in looking up the answer or other hints to help you along, however, and that’s where we come in. Let’s get into today’s clue as we guide you towards the correct answer.

You can find the answer to Classic rock band with an “energetic” name crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Classic Rock Band With An “energetic” Name Crossword Answer

The answer to the Classic rock band with an “energetic” name crossword clue is:

ACDC (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Classic rock band with an “energetic” name Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ACDC?

AC/DC is an abbreviation meaning alternating current/ direct current. The classic rock band that goes by the same name, used this abbreviation as they felt the definition symbolized the band’s “raw energy, power-driven performances.”

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today’s crossword. For more like this, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. Looking for more daily puzzle game guides? We’ve got you covered with Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides to help you keep your streaks going.