We have all of the known answers for the City attacked by Godzilla crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

You can check out the City attacked by Godzilla crossword clue below. You can make sure it’s absolutely correct by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid. That way, if for whatever reason there is a mistake, you won’t need to make a mess of your crossword puzzle. Where multiple answers are provided, you’ll want to choose the top one. This occurs when the clue has been used for multiple puzzles.

City Attacked By Godzilla Crossword Answer

The answer to the City attacked by Godzilla crossword clue is:

TOKYO (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

City attacked by Godzilla Crossword Clue FAQ

What is TOKYO?

Tokyo is Japan’s busy capital city home to 13.96 million people according to 2021 data. It’s home to the Meiji Shinto Shrine, Tokyo National Museum and the Imperial Palace.

