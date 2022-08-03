We have all of the known answers for the Childbirth assistant crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

The answer to Childbirth assistant crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

Childbirth Assistant Crossword Answer

The answer to the Childbirth assistant crossword clue is:

DOULA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Childbirth assistant Crossword Clue FAQ

What is DOULA?

Doula is a noun for a woman, typically without formal training, who is employed to provide guidance and support to a pregnant woman as they go through labor.

