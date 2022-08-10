We have all of the known answers for the Caterpillar, for a butterfly crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Caterpillar, For A Butterfly Crossword Answer

The answer to the Caterpillar, for a butterfly crossword clue is:

LARVA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Caterpillar, for a butterfly Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LARVA?

A larva is an immature form of an insect, and one that differs greatly from the adult both in terms of appearance and actual function. It is the stage of growth between an egg and a pupa.

