Candy From A Dispenser Crossword Answer

The answer to the Candy from a dispenser crossword clue is:

PEZ (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Candy from a dispenser Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PEZ?

A Pez is a kind of candy that comes in the form of small blocks and is dispensed from a small plastic dispenser, often with a character from a kid’s TV show or movie on the top.

