Basketball Shooting Game Crossword Answer

The answer to the Basketball shooting game crossword clue is:

HORSE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Basketball shooting game Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HORSE?

HORSE in basketball is a game played by two players on a court. The player who makes shots that the other doesn’t duplicate wins the game.

